San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (27-6) and the No. 12 seed Charleston (SC) Cougars (31-3) will meet on Thursday at 3:10 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on truTV.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) matchup.
San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego State Moneyline
|Charleston (SC) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Diego State (-5.5)
|141.5
|-225
|+185
|DraftKings
|San Diego State (-5)
|141.5
|-225
|+190
|PointsBet
|San Diego State (-5)
|141.5
|-208
|+175
San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Trends
- San Diego State has covered 15 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.
- Aztecs games have hit the over 14 out of 32 times this season.
- Charleston (SC) has compiled a 19-13-0 record against the spread this year.
- In the Cougars' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), San Diego State is 18th-best in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 12th-best, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Aztecs currently have the same odds, going from +6000 at the start of the season to +6000.
- San Diego State has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Charleston (SC) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- With odds of +40000, Charleston (SC) has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
