Friday's contest between the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 70-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Arizona squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 73-59 loss to UCLA in their last game on Thursday.

Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63

Arizona Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 8 Utah Utes on February 17, the Wildcats notched their signature win of the season, an 82-72 home victory.

The Wildcats have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Arizona is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

The Wildcats have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17

71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 3

61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 19

79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on January 8

81-75 on the road over USC (No. 35) on February 5

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers notched their best win of the season on February 11 by registering a 73-60 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Mountaineers have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).

West Virginia has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins

73-60 at home over Iowa State (No. 13) on February 11

74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 36) on January 15

63-52 on the road over Baylor (No. 36) on March 4

49-45 over Georgia (No. 39) on December 20

62-60 at home over Kansas (No. 41) on February 15

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 74.4 points per game (39th in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per contest (191st in college basketball). They have a +287 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.

With 70.2 points per game in Pac-12 action, Arizona is averaging 4.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (74.4 PPG).

When playing at home, the Wildcats are averaging 4.5 more points per game (76.7) than they are in road games (72.2).

In 2022-23, Arizona is surrendering 62.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 68.3.

The Wildcats have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 68.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 6.2 points fewer than the 74.4 they've scored this year.

West Virginia Performance Insights