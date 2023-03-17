The No. 3 Baylor Bears (22-10) play the No. 14 UCSB Gauchos (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 1:30 PM.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. UCSB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Baylor vs. UCSB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline UCSB Moneyline
BetMGM Baylor (-10.5) 143.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Baylor (-10.5) 143 -610 +460 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Baylor (-10.5) 144 -556 +400 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Baylor vs. UCSB Betting Trends

  • Baylor has covered 16 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 32 times this season.
  • UCSB has compiled a 20-11-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this year, 19 out of the Gauchos' 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Baylor Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2500
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Baylor is 11th-best in college basketball. It is five spots below that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Bears were +1500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +2500, which is the 73rd-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Baylor winning the national championship, based on its +2500 moneyline odds, is 3.8%.

UCSB Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +200000
  • The implied probability of UCSB winning the national championship, based on its +200000 moneyline odds, is 0%.

