A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11th-seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) hit the court against the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-8) on Friday at Purcell Pavilion. The contest starts at 6:00 PM.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ESPN

Creighton vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score 10.3 more points per game (71.5) than the Bluejays give up (61.2).

Mississippi State is 18-5 when it scores more than 61.2 points.

Creighton's record is 19-2 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.

The 71.1 points per game the Bluejays record are 12.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (59).

Creighton has a 19-4 record when putting up more than 59 points.

Mississippi State is 17-4 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.

The Bluejays are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (42.2%).

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/27/2023 Butler W 74-46 D.J. Sokol Arena 3/4/2023 Seton Hall W 75-74 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/5/2023 Villanova L 63-61 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/17/2023 Mississippi State - Purcell Pavilion

Mississippi State Schedule