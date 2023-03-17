The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack (23-10) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:56 PM. The matchup airs on TNT.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. NC State matchup in this article.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: TNT

Creighton vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. NC State Betting Trends

Creighton is 14-17-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, 13 out of the Bluejays' 31 games have gone over the point total.

NC State has covered 16 times in 33 chances against the spread this season.

A total of 17 Wolfpack games this year have gone over the point total.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Creighton's national championship odds (+2500) place it 13th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 15th-best.

The Bluejays' national championship odds are the same now (+2500) compared to the beginning of the season (+2500).

Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Bookmakers have moved the Wolfpack's national championship odds up from +35000 at the beginning of the season to +30000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 58th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, NC State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

