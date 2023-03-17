Creighton vs. NC State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and the No. 11 seed NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) will meet on Friday at 4:00 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on TNT.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. NC State matchup.
Creighton vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Creighton vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-5.5)
|149.5
|-225
|+180
|DraftKings
|Creighton (-5.5)
|148
|-225
|+190
|PointsBet
|Creighton (-5)
|147.5
|-227
|+185
Creighton vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Creighton has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
- In the Bluejays' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
- NC State has covered 16 times in 33 matchups with a spread this year.
- In the Wolf Pack's 33 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Creighton is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (14th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (15th-best).
- The Bluejays have experienced the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +4000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
