The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and the No. 11 seed NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) will meet on Friday at 4:00 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on TNT.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. NC State matchup.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: TNT

Creighton vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. NC State Betting Trends

Creighton has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

In the Bluejays' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

NC State has covered 16 times in 33 matchups with a spread this year.

In the Wolf Pack's 33 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Creighton is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (14th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (15th-best).

The Bluejays have experienced the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +4000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

