The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and the No. 11 seed NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) will meet on Friday at 4:00 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on TNT.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. NC State matchup.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Creighton vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline NC State Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-5.5) 149.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Creighton (-5.5) 148 -225 +190 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Creighton (-5) 147.5 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Creighton vs. NC State Betting Trends

  • Creighton has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Bluejays' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
  • NC State has covered 16 times in 33 matchups with a spread this year.
  • In the Wolf Pack's 33 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Creighton is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (14th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (15th-best).
  • The Bluejays have experienced the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +4000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

