The Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and the NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) are slated to square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at Ball Arena, with a start time of 4:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Baylor Scheierman and Jarkel Joiner are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Creighton vs. NC State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Creighton's Last Game

On Friday, in its most recent game, Creighton lost to Xavier 82-60. With 18 points, Ryan Kalkbrenner was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 18 3 1 3 1 1 Baylor Scheierman 15 7 2 0 1 1 Trey Alexander 12 4 2 2 0 2

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman puts up a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 12.8 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kalkbrenner posts a team-high 15.4 points per game. He is also averaging 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 71.4% from the field (second in the nation).

Trey Alexander is averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Ryan Nembhard leads his team in assists per game (4.9), and also puts up 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Arthur Kaluma averages 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)