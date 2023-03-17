Baylor Scheierman and Jarkel Joiner are two players to watch on Friday at 4:00 PM ET, when the Creighton Bluejays (21-12) play the NC State Wolfpack (23-10) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Ball Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Creighton vs. NC State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

TV: TNT

Creighton's Last Game

Creighton dropped its previous game to Xavier, 82-60, on Friday. Ryan Kalkbrenner was its high scorer with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 18 3 1 3 1 1 Baylor Scheierman 15 7 2 0 1 1 Trey Alexander 12 4 2 2 0 2

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman puts up a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game. He is also posting 12.8 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kalkbrenner paces his team in both points (15.4) and assists (1.2) per contest, and also averages 6.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Trey Alexander is averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Ryan Nembhard paces the Bluejays at 4.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.1 rebounds and 11.9 points.

Arthur Kaluma puts up 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)