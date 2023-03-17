The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) will try to beat the No. 11 seed NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Ball Arena. This contest tips off at 4:00 PM.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Creighton is 15-5 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolf Pack sit at 53rd.

The 76.6 points per game the Bluejays average are 5.8 more points than the Wolf Pack allow (70.8).

When Creighton totals more than 70.8 points, it is 17-6.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Creighton has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.

The Bluejays are allowing 62.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.1 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (70.6).

At home, Creighton is draining 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to on the road (30.7%).

