The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) meet the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack (23-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 4:00 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Creighton Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bluejays have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Wolfpack's opponents have made.
  • In games Creighton shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 15-5 overall.
  • The Bluejays are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolfpack sit at 53rd.
  • The Bluejays put up 5.8 more points per game (76.6) than the Wolfpack allow (70.8).
  • Creighton is 17-6 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

  • Creighton is averaging 79.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.8 more points than it is averaging away from home (72.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Bluejays are allowing 62.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 70.6.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Creighton has played better in home games this season, making 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 @ DePaul W 84-70 Wintrust Arena
3/9/2023 Villanova W 87-74 Madison Square Garden
3/10/2023 Xavier L 82-60 Madison Square Garden
3/17/2023 NC State - Ball Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.