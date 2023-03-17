The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) are favored (-5.5) to beat the No. 11 seed NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Ball Arena. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM on TNT. Here are some insights into this South Region contest for those filling out their brackets. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

Creighton vs. NC State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -5.5 149.5

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton's 28 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 149.5 points 12 times.

The average total in Creighton's contests this year is 145.1, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bluejays are 13-15-0 against the spread this season.

Creighton has won 15, or 71.4%, of the 21 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Creighton has won 12 of its 15 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Creighton.

Creighton vs. NC State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 12 42.9% 76.6 154.8 68.5 139.3 145.3 NC State 11 37.9% 78.2 154.8 70.8 139.3 147.7

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

The Bluejays have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.

The Bluejays score 76.6 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 70.8 the Wolf Pack give up.

Creighton is 10-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Creighton vs. NC State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 13-15-0 8-9 12-16-0 NC State 15-14-0 3-2 15-14-0

Creighton vs. NC State Home/Away Splits

Creighton NC State 13-2 Home Record 15-2 5-6 Away Record 4-6 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

