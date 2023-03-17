The No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) square off on Friday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup begins at 9:20 PM.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: TNT

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Memphis has compiled a 16-15-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Tigers' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.

Florida Atlantic has covered 21 times in 32 games with a spread this year.

In the Owls' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Memphis is 25th-best in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 17th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have experienced the 63rd-biggest change this season, improving from +12000 at the beginning to +8000.

Memphis' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

