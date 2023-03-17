The top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) and the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) will meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Purdue is favored by 23 points in the opening round matchup, which starts at 6:50 PM on TNT. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 1-16 matchup. The over/under in the matchup is set at 145.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 6:50 PM ET
  • TV: TNT
  • Where: Columbus, Ohio
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Purdue -23 145

Purdue vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats

  • The Boilermakers' ATS record is 13-20-1 this season.
  • Purdue has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -10000.
  • The Boilermakers have a 99% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson's ATS record is 14-18-1 this year.
  • The Knights have played as an underdog of +1800 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson has an implied victory probability of 5.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145 % of Games Over 145 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Purdue 12 35.3% 73.1 151.1 62.7 137.2 137.1
Fairleigh Dickinson 21 63.6% 78 151.1 74.5 137.2 147.6

Additional Purdue vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends

  • Purdue has gone 7-3 over its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Boilermakers have gone over the total five times.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Knights have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
  • The Boilermakers score 73.1 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 74.5 the Knights give up.
  • When Purdue puts up more than 74.5 points, it is 9-6-1 against the spread and 16-0 overall.
  • The Knights put up an average of 78 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 62.7 points, Fairleigh Dickinson is 11-14-1 against the spread and 17-11 overall.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Purdue 13-20-1 1-3 15-19-0
Fairleigh Dickinson 14-18-1 1-0 19-14-0

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits

Purdue Fairleigh Dickinson
14-2 Home Record 10-5
8-3 Away Record 8-9
6-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1
3-7-1 Away ATS Record 9-8-0
76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5
67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7
7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0
5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

