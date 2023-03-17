How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 5-seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) hit the court against the No. 12 seed VCU Rams (27-7) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest starts at 2:00 PM.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights
- The Gaels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 22-2 when it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Gaels are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 257th.
- The 71.4 points per game the Gaels average are 8.5 more points than the Rams give up (62.9).
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 23-4 when scoring more than 62.9 points.
VCU Stats Insights
- The Rams' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points higher than the Gaels have given up to their opponents (41.5%).
- This season, VCU has a 21-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Rams are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at 123rd.
- The Rams put up 11.3 more points per game (71.4) than the Gaels give up to opponents (60.1).
- When VCU gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 23-4.
Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Saint Mary's (CA) is averaging 4.8 more points per game (74.8) than it is in away games (70).
- The Gaels surrender 57.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 62.9 in road games.
- In home games, Saint Mary's (CA) is sinking 1.2 fewer treys per game (7.9) than on the road (9.1). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to on the road (40.1%).
VCU Home & Away Comparison
- VCU averages 73 points per game at home, and 68.7 on the road.
- The Rams give up 61.2 points per game at home, and 65.5 on the road.
- At home, VCU makes 6.1 3-pointers per game, 0.6 more than it averages away (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.7%) than away (34.9%).
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|L 77-68
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|3/6/2023
|BYU
|W 76-69
|Orleans Arena
|3/7/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 77-51
|Orleans Arena
|3/17/2023
|VCU
|-
|MVP Arena
VCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Davidson
|W 71-53
|Barclays Center
|3/11/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 90-78
|Barclays Center
|3/12/2023
|Dayton
|W 68-56
|Barclays Center
|3/17/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|MVP Arena
