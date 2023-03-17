The No. 2 seed Utah Utes (25-4) and the No. 15 seed Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (29-4) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7:30 PM. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest

Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

Utah vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs average 11.1 more points per game (77.0) than the Utes give up (65.9).

Gardner-Webb has put together a 22-2 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

Utah is 20-1 when it allows fewer than 77.0 points.

The Utes record 17.7 more points per game (83.5) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (65.8).

When Utah totals more than 65.8 points, it is 24-2.

When Gardner-Webb gives up fewer than 83.5 points, it is 24-1.

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/23/2023 Cal W 101-76 Jon M. Huntsman Center 2/25/2023 Stanford W 84-78 Jon M. Huntsman Center 3/2/2023 Washington State L 66-58 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/17/2023 Gardner-Webb - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Gardner-Webb Schedule