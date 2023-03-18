Kyle Filipowski and Santiago Vescovi are two players to watch on Saturday at 2:40 PM ET, when the Duke Blue Devils square off against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Amway Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Duke vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: CBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Duke's Last Game

In its previous game, Duke topped Oral Roberts on Thursday, 74-51. Jeremy Roach scored a team-high 23 points (and added three assists and two rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jeremy Roach 23 2 3 1 0 1 Dariq Whitehead 13 4 0 1 0 3 Mark Mitchell 8 7 1 0 0 0

Tennessee's Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, Tennessee topped Louisiana 58-55. With 12 points, Tyreke Key was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyreke Key 12 4 0 1 0 1 Jahmai Mashack 11 1 3 2 0 0 Uros Plavsic 9 4 0 0 0 0

Duke Players to Watch

Filipowski paces his squad in both points (15.1) and rebounds (9) per game, and also averages 1.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Roach is posting 13.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Tyrese Proctor puts up a team-best 3.2 assists per game. He is also posting 9.2 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 37.7% from the field and 32.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Dereck Lively II puts up 5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.

Mark Mitchell puts up 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi is posting a team-high 12.6 points per game. And he is contributing 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists, making 40.2% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Zakai Zeigler is putting up a team-leading 5.4 assists per game. He's also contributing 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, sinking 37.5% of his shots from the floor, and 31.1% from 3-point range resulting in 1.7 triples per contest.

Olivier Nkamhoua is the Volunteers' top rebounder (5 per game), and he puts up 10.5 points and 2 assists.

Julian Phillips is posting 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 41.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Volunteers receive 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jonas Aidoo.

Duke Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Filipowski 15.9 8.4 2.2 1.5 0.3 1 Jeremy Roach 15.7 2.6 3.5 0.8 0 1.2 Dereck Lively II 7.2 6.9 1.4 0.5 2.7 0.1 Tyrese Proctor 9.9 2.9 4.2 0.8 0 1.6 Mark Mitchell 10.4 4.8 1.1 0.8 0.3 0.6

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)