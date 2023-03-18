The No. 1 seed from the West Region bracket, the Kansas Jayhawks (28-7), face the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. Kansas has been installed as a 3.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup, which begins at 5:15 PM on CBS. The over/under is 144.5 for the matchup.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -3.5 144.5

Kansas vs Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

The Jayhawks have a 15-17-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Kansas has won 16 of its 17 games, or 94.1%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jayhawks have a 63.6% chance to win.

So far this year, Arkansas has put together a 14-18-0 record against the spread.

The Razorbacks have a mark of 1-3 in contests where bookmakers give them odds of +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arkansas has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 14 43.8% 75.5 149.9 67.9 135.2 144 Arkansas 14 43.8% 74.4 149.9 67.3 135.2 141.5

Additional Kansas vs Arkansas Insights & Trends

Kansas has gone 8-2 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Jayhawks have gone over the total in three of their past 10 games.

Arkansas has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Razorbacks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

The Jayhawks put up 75.5 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 67.3 the Razorbacks give up.

Kansas is 11-10 against the spread and 22-2 overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

The Razorbacks put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 67.9 the Jayhawks allow.

Arkansas is 11-8 against the spread and 16-6 overall when it scores more than 67.9 points.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 15-17-0 9-11 15-17-0 Arkansas 14-18-0 3-2 15-17-0

Kansas vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

Kansas Arkansas 15-1 Home Record 13-3 7-4 Away Record 2-8 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

