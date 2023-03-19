Creighton vs. Baylor: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at Ball Arena, beginning at 7:10 PM.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. Creighton matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Creighton vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Creighton vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Creighton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-1.5)
|146.5
|-120
|+100
|DraftKings
|Baylor (-1)
|146.5
|-115
|-105
Creighton vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Creighton has covered 15 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bluejays have been an underdog by 1 point or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Baylor has compiled a 17-15-1 record against the spread this season.
- In the Bears' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- The Bluejays were +2500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +2000, which is the 77th-biggest change in the country.
- Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.
