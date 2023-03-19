The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at Ball Arena, beginning at 7:10 PM.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. Creighton matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Creighton vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Creighton Moneyline
BetMGM Baylor (-1.5) 146.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Baylor (-1) 146.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Creighton vs. Baylor Betting Trends

  • Creighton has covered 15 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Bluejays have been an underdog by 1 point or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • Baylor has compiled a 17-15-1 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Bears' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • The Bluejays were +2500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +2000, which is the 77th-biggest change in the country.
  • Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.