The NCAA tournament at Ball Arena on Sunday includes a second-round matchup that pits the Baylor Bears against the Creighton Bluejays at 7:10 PM ET. The Bears' Adam Flagler and the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Baylor

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

TV: TBS

Creighton's Last Game

In its previous game, Creighton beat NC State on Friday, 72-63. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a team-high 31 points (and contributed two assists and seven boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 31 7 2 0 3 1 Arthur Kaluma 10 9 4 0 1 0 Ryan Nembhard 10 3 3 1 0 0

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman is the Bluejays' top rebounder (8.3 per game), and he produces 12.7 points and 3.3 assists.

Kalkbrenner is No. 1 on the Bluejays in scoring (15.9 points per game), and averages 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Trey Alexander gives the Bluejays 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ryan Nembhard is the Bluejays' top assist man (4.9 per game), and he produces 11.9 points and 4 rebounds.

Arthur Kaluma is averaging 11.9 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)