How to Watch Creighton vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) will try to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at 7:10 PM.
Creighton vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TBS
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
- Creighton has put together a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays rank 279th.
- The Bluejays score 6.7 more points per game (76.5) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (69.8).
- Creighton is 19-6 when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Creighton is scoring 6.8 more points per game at home (79.3) than on the road (72.5).
- In 2022-23 the Bluejays are conceding 8.1 fewer points per game at home (62.5) than on the road (70.6).
- Creighton drains more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (30.7%).
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Villanova
|W 87-74
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Xavier
|L 82-60
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|NC State
|W 72-63
|Ball Arena
|3/19/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Ball Arena
