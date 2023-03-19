Nuggets vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets (47-24) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) as just 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and ALT. The over/under is set at 227.5 in the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-1.5
|227.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 37 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 combined points.
- Denver has an average point total of 229.8 in its outings this year, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets have gone 38-33-0 ATS this season.
- Denver has been the favorite in 54 games this season and won 39 (72.2%) of those contests.
- This season, Denver has won 37 of its 52 games, or 71.2%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
Nuggets vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|37
|52.1%
|116.8
|230.3
|113
|225.9
|230.2
|Nets
|33
|47.1%
|113.5
|230.3
|112.9
|225.9
|226.9
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Denver has played better when playing at home, covering 22 times in 36 home games, and 16 times in 35 road games.
- The Nuggets record 116.8 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 112.9 the Nets give up.
- When Denver scores more than 112.9 points, it is 33-14 against the spread and 42-5 overall.
Nuggets vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|38-33
|28-27
|35-36
|Nets
|38-32
|18-13
|31-39
Nuggets vs. Nets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Nets
|116.8
|113.5
|7
|18
|33-14
|24-11
|42-5
|25-10
|113
|112.9
|13
|12
|30-10
|29-16
|34-6
|33-12
