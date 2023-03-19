Sunday's game between the UConn Huskies (26-8) and Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) going head to head at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 69-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at TBA on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Saint Mary's (CA) should cover the spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 129.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: UConn -3.5

UConn -3.5 Point Total: 129.5

129.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -190, Saint Mary's (CA) +155

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 69, Saint Mary's (CA) 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Pick ATS: Saint Mary's (CA) (+3.5)



Saint Mary's (CA) (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (129.5)



UConn is 19-9-0 against the spread, while Saint Mary's (CA)'s ATS record this season is 17-13-0. A total of 18 out of the Huskies' games this season have gone over the point total, and 15 of the Gaels' games have gone over. The two teams score 149.8 points per game, 20.3 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over the last 10 games. Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 13.7 points per game (scoring 78.7 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball while allowing 65.0 per contest to rank 41st in college basketball) and have a +467 scoring differential overall.

The 36.1 rebounds per game UConn averages rank 11th in the country, and are 10.0 more than the 26.1 its opponents collect per contest.

UConn knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents (5.0).

The Huskies rank 15th in college basketball by averaging 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th in college basketball, allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions.

UConn and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.2 per game (216th in college basketball) and force 12.5 (129th in college basketball play).

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels' +383 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.1 points per game (190th in college basketball) while giving up 59.9 per outing (fifth in college basketball).

The 32.5 rebounds per game Saint Mary's (CA) accumulates rank 131st in college basketball, 6.5 more than the 26.0 its opponents collect.

Saint Mary's (CA) knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (152nd in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.6 per game (17th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (185th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.