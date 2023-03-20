Having taken five straight, the Colorado Avalanche welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

You can catch the action on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+ as the Avalanche square off against the Blackhawks.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/12/2023 Blackhawks Avalanche 3-2 CHI
10/12/2022 Avalanche Blackhawks 5-2 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 188 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.
  • The Avalanche's 221 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 57 30 58 88 34 36 44.9%
Mikko Rantanen 68 46 37 83 33 48 46%
Cale Makar 55 16 45 61 47 49 -
Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%
J.T. Compher 68 14 30 44 17 23 48.7%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks allow 3.5 goals per game (242 in total), 25th in the NHL.
  • The Blackhawks' 173 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Taylor Raddysh 69 20 13 33 26 30 55.6%
Seth Jones 59 10 21 31 54 44 -
Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%
Andreas Athanasiou 68 14 13 27 38 46 41.1%
Philipp Kurashev 68 9 16 25 23 42 44.1%

