Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing off versus the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Murray, in his most recent game (March 19 win against the Nets) produced 25 points and eight assists.

Now let's dig into Murray's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.1 21.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.4 Assists 6.5 6.1 6.6 PRA 30.5 30.1 31.2 PR 24.5 24 24.6 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.4



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Jamal Murray has made 7.3 shots per game, which adds up to 13.4% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 6.6 threes per game, or 17.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Wizards concede 113.6 points per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

The Wizards give up 42.6 rebounds per game, ranking 12th in the NBA.

Allowing 24.3 assists per contest, the Wizards are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Jamal Murray vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2022 30 5 4 6 1 0 0

