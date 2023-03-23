The No. 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) on Thursday at 6:30 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at Madison Square Garden airing on TBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Michigan State is 16-15-0 ATS this season.

The Spartans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 31 times this season.

Kansas State has covered 22 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over 18 out of 34 times this season.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2800

+2800 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2800), Michigan State is 16th-best in the country. It is far below that, 27th, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Spartans' national championship odds up from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +2800. Among all teams in the country, that is the 68th-biggest change.

With odds of +2800, Michigan State has been given a 3.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 The Wildcats have experienced the 41st-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +2500.

Kansas State has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

