Nebraska vs. Kansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 23
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Thursday's contest features the Kansas Jayhawks (21-11) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-14) matching up at Allen Fieldhouse (on March 23) at 7:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-66 victory for Kansas.
The Cornhuskers head into this game following a 77-57 win against Northern Iowa on Sunday.
Nebraska vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
Nebraska vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 71, Nebraska 66
Nebraska Schedule Analysis
- The Cornhuskers beat the No. 7-ranked Maryland Terrapins, 90-67, on December 4, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Cornhuskers have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 34th-most in the nation. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 25th-most.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Jayhawks are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.
Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins
- 90-67 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on December 4
- 85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 34) on December 21
- 73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 35) on November 26
- 71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 18
- 90-57 on the road over Illinois (No. 53) on February 22
Nebraska Performance Insights
- The Cornhuskers have a +206 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 71.8 points per game, 56th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.3 per contest to rank 201st in college basketball.
- Nebraska has averaged 0.2 more points in Big Ten action (72) than overall (71.8).
- In 2022-23 the Cornhuskers are averaging 2.4 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (70.5).
- At home, Nebraska gives up 60.7 points per game. On the road, it gives up 73.5.
- The Cornhuskers are averaging 75.4 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 3.6 more than their average for the season (71.8).
