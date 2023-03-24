A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) squaring off against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. This NCAA Tournament matchup tips at TBA, with the winner advancing to the South Regional final.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama has covered 21 times in 36 chances against the spread this season.

Crimson Tide games have gone over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.

San Diego State has compiled a 17-16-1 record against the spread this year.

In the Aztecs' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +400

+400 Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have jumped from +5000 at the start of the season to +400, the 62nd-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +400 moneyline odds, is 20%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Aztecs were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +3500, which is the 69th-biggest change in the country.

San Diego State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

