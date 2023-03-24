Friday's game at KFC Yum! Center has the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) taking on the Princeton Tigers (23-8) at 9:00 PM ET (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-66 victory as our model heavily favors Creighton.

According to our computer prediction, Creighton is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 10. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 140.5 total.

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -10

Creighton -10 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -540, Princeton +400

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Creighton vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Princeton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Creighton (-10)



Creighton (-10) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Creighton has an 18-17-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Princeton, who is 17-12-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bluejays are 16-18-1 and the Tigers are 15-13-1. The teams combine to score 152.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than this matchup's total. Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the last 10 contests. Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (scoring 76.7 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball while allowing 68.5 per contest to rank 128th in college basketball) and have a +287 scoring differential overall.

Creighton comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It is pulling down 34.6 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8 per contest.

Creighton hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball) while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc (87th in college basketball). It is making 2.5 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 33.5%.

The Bluejays' 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 33rd in college basketball, and the 89.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 114th in college basketball.

Creighton has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.