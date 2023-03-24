Friday's contest features the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the Princeton Tigers (23-8) matching up at KFC Yum! Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-66 win for heavily favored Creighton according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Creighton should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 10. The two sides are projected to go over the 140.5 over/under.

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -10

Creighton -10 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -540, Princeton +400

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Creighton vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Princeton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Creighton (-10)



Creighton (-10) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Creighton has put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season, while Princeton is 17-12-0. The Bluejays have a 16-18-1 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 15-13-1 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 152.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than this matchup's total. Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games, while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays average 76.7 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per outing (128th in college basketball). They have a +287 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Creighton prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It is recording 34.6 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8 per contest.

Creighton makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (6.3).

The Bluejays average 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (33rd in college basketball), and allow 89.2 points per 100 possessions (114th in college basketball).

Creighton has committed 1.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.