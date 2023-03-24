Friday's game between the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and Princeton Tigers (23-8) matching up at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 78-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Creighton, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Creighton is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 10. The two sides are projected to exceed the 141 total.

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -10

Creighton -10 Point Total: 141

141 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -553, Princeton +413

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Creighton vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Princeton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Creighton (-10)



Creighton (-10) Pick OU: Over (141)



Creighton's record against the spread this season is 18-17-0, and Princeton's is 17-12-0. The Bluejays have a 16-18-1 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 15-13-1 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 152.2 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total. Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests, while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (scoring 76.7 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball while allowing 68.5 per outing to rank 128th in college basketball) and have a +287 scoring differential overall.

Creighton wins the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It collects 34.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 41st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.8 per outing.

Creighton knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball) at a 35.8% rate (87th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make at a 33.5% rate.

The Bluejays' 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 33rd in college basketball, and the 89.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 114th in college basketball.

Creighton has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.9 per game (82nd in college basketball play) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.