Friday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and Princeton Tigers (23-8) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 78-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Creighton, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Creighton is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 10. The two teams are projected to go over the 140 total.

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -10

Creighton -10 Point Total: 140

140 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -524, Princeton +400

Creighton vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Princeton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Creighton (-10)



Creighton (-10) Pick OU: Over (140)



Creighton has put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season, while Princeton is 17-12-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bluejays are 16-18-1 and the Tigers are 15-13-1. The teams average 152.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays' +287 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.7 points per game (59th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per outing (128th in college basketball).

Creighton wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It is pulling down 34.6 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8 per contest.

Creighton knocks down 2.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.8 (43rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

The Bluejays rank 33rd in college basketball by averaging 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 114th in college basketball, allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions.

Creighton has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball play) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

