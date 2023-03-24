Friday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the Princeton Tigers (23-8) at KFC Yum! Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-66 and heavily favors Creighton to take home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Creighton should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 10. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 140 total.

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -10

Creighton -10 Point Total: 140

140 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -524, Princeton +400

Creighton vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Princeton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Creighton (-10)



Creighton (-10) Pick OU: Over (140)



Creighton has an 18-17-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Princeton, who is 17-12-0 ATS. The Bluejays have a 16-18-1 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 15-13-1 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 152.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game with a +287 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.7 points per game (59th in college basketball) and give up 68.5 per outing (128th in college basketball).

Creighton wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It is collecting 34.6 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8 per outing.

Creighton connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (6.3).

The Bluejays rank 33rd in college basketball by averaging 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 114th in college basketball, allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions.

Creighton has committed 1.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

