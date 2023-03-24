Friday's game between the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and Princeton Tigers (23-8) matching up at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 78-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Creighton, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Creighton is projected to cover the point spread (10) versus Princeton. The two sides are expected to go over the 140 total.

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -10

Creighton -10 Point Total: 140

140 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -524, Princeton +400

Creighton vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Princeton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Creighton (-10)



Creighton (-10) Pick OU: Over (140)



Creighton has an 18-17-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Princeton, who is 17-12-0 ATS. The Bluejays are 16-18-1 and the Tigers are 15-13-1 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score 152.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total. Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games, while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +287 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 76.7 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball and are allowing 68.5 per contest to rank 128th in college basketball.

Creighton wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It is grabbing 34.6 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8 per outing.

Creighton hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (6.3).

The Bluejays rank 33rd in college basketball with 99.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 114th in college basketball defensively with 89.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Creighton has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 10.9 per game (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

