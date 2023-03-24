Baylor Scheierman and Tosan Evbuomwan are two players to watch on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Creighton Bluejays match up with the Princeton Tigers in their Sweet 16 matchup at KFC Yum! Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Creighton vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Creighton's Last Game

In its previous game, Creighton topped Baylor on Sunday, 85-76. Its top scorer was Ryan Nembhard with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Nembhard 30 2 2 2 0 4 Trey Alexander 17 8 5 1 0 1 Arthur Kaluma 11 7 2 0 1 1

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman leads his team in rebounds per contest (8.2), and also puts up 12.5 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the Bluejays at 15.7 points per game, while also posting 1.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Trey Alexander puts up 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Nembhard averages a team-best 4.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.4 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Arthur Kaluma is posting 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 6 rebounds per game.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)