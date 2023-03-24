Friday's Sweet 16 matchup between the Creighton Bluejays and the Princeton Tigers at KFC Yum! Center at 9:00 PM ET features the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman and the Tigers' Tosan Evbuomwan as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

TV: TBS

Creighton's Last Game

Creighton was victorious in its previous game against Baylor, 85-76, on Sunday. Ryan Nembhard starred with 30 points, plus two rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Nembhard 30 2 2 2 0 4 Trey Alexander 17 8 5 1 0 1 Arthur Kaluma 11 7 2 0 1 1

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman posts a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game. He is also posting 12.5 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is tops on his squad in both points (15.7) and assists (1.2) per contest, and also posts 6.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Trey Alexander posts 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 42.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Nembhard posts a team-high 4.8 assists per contest. He is also putting up 12.4 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Arthur Kaluma is putting up 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)