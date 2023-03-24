Friday's Sweet 16 game between the Creighton Bluejays and the Princeton Tigers at KFC Yum! Center at 9:00 PM ET features the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman and the Tigers' Tosan Evbuomwan as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

Creighton's Last Game

In its most recent game, Creighton beat Baylor on Sunday, 85-76. Its top scorer was Ryan Nembhard with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Nembhard 30 2 2 2 0 4 Trey Alexander 17 8 5 1 0 1 Arthur Kaluma 11 7 2 0 1 1

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (8.2), and also averages 12.5 points and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ryan Kalkbrenner posts 15.7 points and 1.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 6.2 rebounds, shooting 70.6% from the floor (second in college basketball).

Trey Alexander is putting up 13.6 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Nembhard leads his team in assists per contest (4.8), and also puts up 12.4 points and 4 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Arthur Kaluma is putting up 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)