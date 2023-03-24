On Friday at KFC Yum! Center, the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the Princeton Tigers (23-8) collide at 9:00 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman and the Tigers' Tosan Evbuomwan are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

TV: TBS

Creighton's Last Game

In its most recent game, Creighton defeated Baylor on Sunday, 85-76. Ryan Nembhard scored a team-high 30 points (and added two assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Nembhard 30 2 2 2 0 4 Trey Alexander 17 8 5 1 0 1 Arthur Kaluma 11 7 2 0 1 1

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman puts up a team-high 8.2 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12.5 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ryan Kalkbrenner paces the Bluejays at 15.7 points per contest, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Trey Alexander posts 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 42.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nembhard paces the Bluejays at 4.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 4 rebounds and 12.4 points.

Arthur Kaluma is averaging 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)