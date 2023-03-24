Baylor Scheierman and Tosan Evbuomwan are two players to watch on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Creighton Bluejays go head to head with the Princeton Tigers in their Sweet 16 matchup at KFC Yum! Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

Creighton's Last Game

On Sunday, in its last game, Creighton defeated Baylor 85-76. With 30 points, Ryan Nembhard was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Nembhard 30 2 2 2 0 4 Trey Alexander 17 8 5 1 0 1 Arthur Kaluma 11 7 2 0 1 1

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman posts a team-best 8.2 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ryan Kalkbrenner averages 15.7 points and 1.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.2 rebounds, shooting 70.6% from the floor (second in the country).

Trey Alexander is averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Nembhard leads his team in assists per contest (4.8), and also averages 12.4 points and 4 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Arthur Kaluma puts up 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)