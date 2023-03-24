How to Watch Creighton vs. Princeton on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) will determine which of the squads is heading to the South Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, starting at 9:00 PM, airing on TBS.
Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: TBS
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
- Creighton has a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 41st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 13th.
- The 76.7 points per game the Bluejays score are 8.8 more points than the Tigers allow (67.9).
- Creighton is 17-6 when scoring more than 67.9 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton is scoring 79.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 72.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bluejays are allowing 62.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 70.6.
- Looking at three-pointers, Creighton has performed better at home this season, draining 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Xavier
|L 82-60
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|NC State
|W 72-63
|Ball Arena
|3/19/2023
|Baylor
|W 85-76
|Ball Arena
|3/24/2023
|Princeton
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
