The South Region bracket's No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (23-12) are 10-point favorites to defeat the No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:00 PM, live from KFC Yum! Center and airing on TBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 139 points.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10 139

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton's 35 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139 points 23 times.

Creighton has an average point total of 145.3 in its contests this year, 6.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bluejays have an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Creighton has won 22, or 78.6%, of the 28 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Creighton has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -553 on the moneyline.

Creighton has a 84.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139 % of Games Over 139 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 23 65.7% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8 Princeton 20 69% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Six of Bluejays' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Bluejays record 8.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Tigers allow (67.9).

Creighton is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1 Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton 13-2 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 7-4 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.