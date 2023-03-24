A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) will determine one of the squads heading to the South Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM, airing on TBS. Oddsmakers think Creighton will survive and advance in this one, naming the as 10-point favorites. The over/under in the matchup is set at 140.5.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Louisville, Kentucky
  • Venue: KFC Yum! Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Creighton -10 140.5

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

  • Creighton and its opponents have gone over 140.5 combined points in 21 of 35 games this season.
  • Creighton's games this year have an average total of 145.3, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Bluejays have an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Creighton has won 22 out of the 28 games, or 78.6%, in which it has been favored.
  • Creighton has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -540 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 84.4% chance of a victory for Creighton.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Creighton 21 60% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8
Princeton 18 62.1% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

  • Creighton has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Bluejays have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.
  • The Bluejays score 8.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Tigers give up (67.9).
  • When Creighton puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1
Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton
13-2 Home Record 11-3
5-6 Away Record 7-4
7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0
5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0
79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4
72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4
5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1
5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

