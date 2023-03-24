A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (23-12) or the No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) when the teams meet in a South Region bracket matchup. Oddsmakers think Creighton will survive and advance, naming the as 10-point favorites. The action starts at 9:00 PM on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 141 points.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10 141

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton and its opponents have combined to score more than 141 points in 21 of 35 games this season.

Creighton has an average point total of 145.3 in its outings this year, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bluejays have put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread.

Creighton has entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 22, or 78.6%, of those games.

Creighton has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -550 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for Creighton.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141 % of Games Over 141 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 21 60% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8 Princeton 18 62.1% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Bluejays have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.

The Bluejays average 76.7 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers give up.

When Creighton totals more than 67.9 points, it is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1 Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton 13-2 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 7-4 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

