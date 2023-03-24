Creighton vs. Princeton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (23-12) or the No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) when the teams meet in a South Region bracket matchup. Oddsmakers think Creighton will survive and advance, naming the as 10-point favorites. The action starts at 9:00 PM on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 141 points.
Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Creighton
|-10
|141
Creighton Betting Records & Stats
- Creighton and its opponents have combined to score more than 141 points in 21 of 35 games this season.
- Creighton has an average point total of 145.3 in its outings this year, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Bluejays have put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread.
- Creighton has entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 22, or 78.6%, of those games.
- Creighton has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -550 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for Creighton.
Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 141
|% of Games Over 141
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|21
|60%
|76.7
|152.2
|68.5
|136.4
|144.8
|Princeton
|18
|62.1%
|75.5
|152.2
|67.9
|136.4
|143.2
Additional Creighton Insights & Trends
- Creighton has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Bluejays have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.
- The Bluejays average 76.7 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers give up.
- When Creighton totals more than 67.9 points, it is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.
Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|18-17-0
|5-7
|16-18-1
|Princeton
|17-12-0
|1-0
|15-13-1
Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits
|Creighton
|Princeton
|13-2
|Home Record
|11-3
|5-6
|Away Record
|7-4
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.4
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.4
|5-9-1
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-1
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
