The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (23-8) meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with a spot in the Elite Eight of the South Region bracket on the line on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 9:27 PM. Creighton is a 10-point favorite in the contest, which airs on TBS. The matchup's point total is set at 141.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:27 PM ET

9:27 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10 141

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 141 points 21 times.

Creighton's games this year have an average point total of 145.3, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bluejays have an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Creighton has won 22 out of the 28 games, or 78.6%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Creighton has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -525 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 84% chance of a victory for Creighton.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141 % of Games Over 141 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 21 60% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8 Princeton 18 62.1% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Bluejays have gone over the total six times.

The 76.7 points per game the Bluejays record are 8.8 more points than the Tigers give up (67.9).

Creighton is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1 Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton 13-2 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 7-4 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.