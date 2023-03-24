A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (23-12) playing as 10-point favorites against the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (23-8) on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 9:00 PM on TBS, with the winner moving on to the South Region bracket final. The matchup has a point total of 140.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Louisville, Kentucky
  • Venue: KFC Yum! Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Creighton -10 140

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

  • Creighton and its opponents have gone over 140 combined points in 22 of 35 games this season.
  • Creighton's outings this year have an average total of 145.3, 5.3 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Bluejays have an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Creighton has been the favorite in 28 games this season and won 22 (78.6%) of those contests.
  • This season, Creighton has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -524 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Creighton has a 84% chance to win.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140 % of Games Over 140 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Creighton 22 62.9% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8
Princeton 19 65.5% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

  • Creighton has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Bluejays have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
  • The Bluejays score 8.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Tigers allow (67.9).
  • When Creighton puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1
Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton
13-2 Home Record 11-3
5-6 Away Record 7-4
7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0
5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0
79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4
72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4
5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1
5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

