An Elite Eight battle features the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) meeting the the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center. This NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 2:20 PM.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-2.5) 134.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Creighton (-2) 135 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Creighton (-1.5) 132.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

  • Creighton has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • In the Bluejays' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
  • San Diego State has covered 18 times in 35 games with a spread this season.
  • So far this year, 14 out of the Aztecs' 35 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +550
  • Creighton is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+550), much higher than its computer rankings (13th-best).
  • The Bluejays have experienced the 72nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +550.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship.

San Diego State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +900
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Aztecs' national championship odds up from +6000 at the start of the season to +900. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 57th-biggest change.
  • San Diego State has a 10% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

