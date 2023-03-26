Creighton vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
An Elite Eight battle features the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) meeting the the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center. This NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 2:20 PM.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-2.5)
|134.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Creighton (-2)
|135
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Creighton (-1.5)
|132.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Creighton has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- In the Bluejays' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
- San Diego State has covered 18 times in 35 games with a spread this season.
- So far this year, 14 out of the Aztecs' 35 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +550
- Creighton is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+550), much higher than its computer rankings (13th-best).
- The Bluejays have experienced the 72nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +550.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- Sportsbooks have moved the Aztecs' national championship odds up from +6000 at the start of the season to +900. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 57th-biggest change.
- San Diego State has a 10% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.