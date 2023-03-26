An Elite Eight battle features the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) playing against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center. This NCAA Tournament contest begins at 2:20 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. San Diego State matchup.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Creighton has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

So far this season, 14 out of the Bluejays' 33 games have gone over the point total.

San Diego State is 18-16-1 ATS this season.

In the Aztecs' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +550

+550 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+550), Creighton is sixth-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Bluejays' national championship odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +550. Among all teams in the country, that is the 72nd-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship.

