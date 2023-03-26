When the Creighton Bluejays and San Diego State Aztecs face off in their Elite Eight matchup at KFC Yum! Center on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, Baylor Scheierman and Matt Bradley will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Creighton vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: CBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Creighton's Last Game

In its most recent game, Creighton beat Princeton on Friday, 86-75. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in two assists and five rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 22 5 2 0 1 0 Baylor Scheierman 21 9 4 0 0 5 Trey Alexander 19 4 2 2 0 3

San Diego State's Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, San Diego State topped Alabama 71-64. With 21 points, Darrion Trammell was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darrion Trammell 21 5 0 2 0 3 Jaedon LeDee 12 6 0 0 1 0 Micah Parrish 9 8 3 0 0 2

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman posts a team-high 8.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.8 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 36.6% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Kalkbrenner leads his squad in both points (15.9) and assists (1.2) per contest, and also averages 6.1 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.

Trey Alexander is putting up 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Ryan Nembhard is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.9), and also posts 12.3 points and 4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Arthur Kaluma posts 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley leads the Aztecs in scoring (12.8 points per game), and posts 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Lamont Butler is No. 1 on the Aztecs in assists (3.4 per game), and posts 8.5 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Trammell gives the Aztecs 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nathan Mensah leads the Aztecs in rebounding (5.9 per game), and produces 6.1 points and 0.6 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Jaedon LeDee is putting up 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 50% of his shots from the field.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 18 4.7 1 0.6 1.8 0.2 Baylor Scheierman 11.9 8.4 3.9 0.7 0.2 2.1 Trey Alexander 14.1 5 3 1.4 0.3 2.3 Ryan Nembhard 13.5 4.2 4.4 1 0.1 1.7 Arthur Kaluma 10.7 5.3 2.4 0.2 0.6 1.2

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)