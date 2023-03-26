Baylor Scheierman and Matt Bradley are two players to watch on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, when the Creighton Bluejays square off against the San Diego State Aztecs in their Elite Eight matchup at KFC Yum! Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Creighton vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

TV: CBS

Creighton's Last Game

Creighton won its previous game against Princeton, 86-75, on Friday. Ryan Kalkbrenner was its top scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 22 5 2 0 1 0 Baylor Scheierman 21 9 4 0 0 5 Trey Alexander 19 4 2 2 0 3

San Diego State's Last Game

San Diego State won its most recent game versus Alabama, 71-64, on Friday. Darrion Trammell starred with 21 points, plus five boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darrion Trammell 21 5 0 2 0 3 Jaedon LeDee 12 6 0 0 1 0 Micah Parrish 9 8 3 0 0 2

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman leads his team in rebounds per game (8.3), and also averages 12.8 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kalkbrenner is tops on the Bluejays at 15.9 points per contest, while also posting 1.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Trey Alexander is putting up 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Ryan Nembhard posts a team-best 4.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 12.3 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Arthur Kaluma is averaging 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley tops the Aztecs in scoring (12.8 points per game) and assists (2.1), and produces 3.8 rebounds. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Lamont Butler is the Aztecs' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he posts 8.5 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Trammell is putting up 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 36.2% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Nathan Mensah is the Aztecs' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he puts up 6.1 points and 0.6 assists.

Jaedon LeDee gets the Aztecs 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 18 4.7 1 0.6 1.8 0.2 Baylor Scheierman 11.9 8.4 3.9 0.7 0.2 2.1 Trey Alexander 14.1 5 3 1.4 0.3 2.3 Ryan Nembhard 13.5 4.2 4.4 1 0.1 1.7 Arthur Kaluma 10.7 5.3 2.4 0.2 0.6 1.2

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)