The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) hit the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on CBS starting at 2:20 PM, with the winner moving on to the Final Four from the South Region bracket.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have hit.

In games Creighton shoots higher than 40.8% from the field, it is 15-6 overall.

The Bluejays are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aztecs sit at 85th.

The Bluejays put up 13.9 more points per game (77) than the Aztecs allow (63.1).

Creighton is 18-8 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Creighton has played better in home games this year, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.

The Bluejays are ceding 62.5 points per game this year at home, which is 8.1 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (70.6).

In home games, Creighton is averaging 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in road games (30.7%).

Creighton Schedule