The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) are 1.5-point underdogs in their NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on CBS beginning at 2:20 PM, with the winner advancing to the Final Four from the South Region bracket. The matchup has an over/under set at 133.5 points.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -1.5 133.5

Creighton vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats

The Bluejays have gone 15-15-0 ATS this season.

This season, Creighton has won 17 of its 22 games, or 77.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Bluejays.

San Diego State has an 18-15-0 record against the spread this season.

This year, the Aztecs have won three of five games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Diego State has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 22 73.3% 77 148.9 68.7 131.8 145.3 San Diego State 18 54.5% 71.9 148.9 63.1 131.8 138.3

Additional Creighton vs San Diego State Insights & Trends

Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Bluejays have gone over the total six times.

San Diego State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Aztecs have not hit the over.

The Bluejays average 13.9 more points per game (77) than the Aztecs give up (63.1).

Creighton has an 11-10 record against the spread and an 18-8 record overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

The Aztecs' 71.9 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 68.7 the Bluejays give up to opponents.

San Diego State has put together an 11-8 ATS record and a 19-2 overall record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-15-0 13-13 13-17-0 San Diego State 18-15-0 2-2 13-20-0

Creighton vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Creighton San Diego State 13-2 Home Record 15-1 5-6 Away Record 8-2 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

